5th Annual Beer by the Bay Music Festival

Music is in the air at Horseshoe Bay Resort! On Friday, July 28th, the AAA-four diamond resort will kick off its fifth annual Beer by the Bay Music Festival. Performances range from Top Country Albums chart artists (Tracy Byrd, Pat Green, and more) – to – great powerhouse-southern soul and funk (Roxy Roca), all-you-can-eat culinary delights, a rosé bar, and award-winning Texas microbreweries, making this an event you can’t miss. “We’re extremely excited about this year’s Beer By the Bay Music Festival,” Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Bryan Woodward said,” We have six incredibly talented musical acts including many award-winning bands coming to Horseshoe Bay Resort and we know it’s going to be an another outstanding event this year.”

Byrd headlines on Friday night and is a proven force within the country music scene with over thirty hit singles and eleven Top Ten hits including, “10 Rounds with Jose Cuervo,” “Watermelon Crawl,” “Lifestyles of the Not So Rich and Famous,” “The Keeper of the Stars,” and “I’m from the Country.” Byrd became an iconic name in 1993 when his third single, called “Holdin’ Heaven”, hit #1 on the Billboard Country Charts. His career has awarded ten studio albums, and two greatest-hits albums, with four gold certifications and one double-platinum certification.

Friday night will also showcase music by Sarah Hobbs and Curtis Grimes. Following his success from The Voice, Grimes released his hit single “Home to Me” and has proven that he won’t stop there as his most recent album “Undeniably Country” was released in November of 2016 and debuted at #16 on Billboard Heatseekers.

On Saturday, popular Texas Country artist, Pat Green, will headline along with performances by John Baumann and Roxy Roca.

Green has a history of filling up stages. From Texas dancehalls, all the way to the sold-out Houston Astrodome, he guarantees a packed house. A San Antonio native, Green started in small dive bars but soon gained recognition by joining Willie Nelson on tour. An appearance at the 1998 July 4th Picnic vamped up exposure toward national recognition. Fifteen of Green’s singles have hit the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including the highest-peaking No. 3 “Wave on Wave”. Green’s self-released “Home” debuted in 2015 and hit the Top Country Albums chart at No. 5.

Along with great bands, the music festival will feature microbrew offerings from around the Hill Country including scheduled selections from Real Ale Brewery, South Austin Brewing Company, Twisted X,

Revolver, Independence Brewing Company, Austin East Ciders, Four Corners, Karbach, Save the World, Guns & Oil and St. Arnold. Altstadt Brewery will reveal their truly exceptional, authentic German style beer that is brewed in the historic charm of Fredericksburg, Texas. In addition, the resort’s culinary team is featuring an all-you-can-eat festival food menu ranging from Down South Pig Picking Tacos on Friday – to – Fire and Ale Wings and Jamaican Jerk Center Chicken on Saturday that is included with each paid admission.

Hill Country wineries, William Chris Vineyards and Lost Draw Cellars will pour their delicious 100% Texas grown rosé wine, which is perfect to enjoy on a hot summer day in July. Cost for a one-night pass starts at $89 and includes all-you-can-eat food, beer tasting tickets, non-alcoholic beverages, and admission to the music festival. Tickets can be purchased online at hsbresort.com. For just $179, guests can purchase a two-day. Overnight Festival Hotel packages are also available online. “We wanted to make this festival a great value,” Woodward said. “Each night you’ll get to hear amazing live music acts; three on Friday and Saturday while enjoying food, drink and knowing that your parking is included. We encourage everyone to consider the overnight packages where everything is included and you can take the elevator home. It’s a great value. Once you get here, all you have to do is enjoy the music, enjoy great culinary offerings and have fun.” Beer pints, rosé by the glass and beers by the pint will be available for purchase each night as well as souvenir t-shirts and other specialty items.

Beer by the Bay Music Festival lineup:

Friday, July 28 (Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Music begins at 6:45 p.m.)

Sarah Hobbs | 6:45pm

Curtis Grimes | 8:00pm

Tracy Byrd | 9:30pm

Saturday, July 29 (Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Music begins at 6:45 p.m.)

John Baumann | 6:45pm

Roxy Roca | 8:00pm

Pat Green | 9:40 pm

To experience both days of live music, great food and a vast selection of craft beers, book one of the Beer by the Bay Music Festival Hotel Packages.

The Beer by the Bay Music Festival Hotel Package includes:

Classic Guest accommodations

Two night minimum

Two adult passes to the Music Festival, which includes all-you-can-eat food to 9 p.m. and non-alcoholic drinks

Complimentary parking

The Beer by the Bay VIP Music Festival Hotel Package includes:

Classic Guest accommodations

Two night minimum

Two adult passes to the Music Festival, which include all-you-can-eat food to 9 p.m. and non-alcoholic drinks

Access for two adults (21 and over) to the VIP Beer by the Bay Music Festival Lounge, which includes beer and wine to 7 p.m. and specialty cocktails from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Complimentary parking

For more information about the Beer by the Bay Music Festival or to book your Music Festival Hotel Package, please visit www.hsbresort.com or call 877-611-0112.

