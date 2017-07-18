2 APD officers suspended after using bolt cutters to enter motel room

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Austin Police Department officers who used bolt cutters to gain entry to a motel room will be back at work this week after receiving temporary suspensions for not following department policy. One of the officers also left the suspect alone in a breezeway, allowing the suspect to flee the scene.

According to the memo, on Jan. 21, Officer Brian Yarger was patrolling a motel parking lot searching for stolen vehicles when he located a vehicle that belonged to a suspect wanted for outstanding warrants. Yarger confirmed the suspect was a guest at the motel and asked Officer Craig Ritchie and a third officer for assistance. Yarger identified himself as an officer as he knocked on the suspect’s door, but no one answered.

After noticing curtains moving, Yarger obtained a magnetic room key and a pair of bolt cutters and gained entry to the room, where he located the suspect, a woman and four children.

“Contrary to policy and prior to gaining entry, no threat assessment was conducted by the three officers,” according to the internal memo.

After arresting the suspect, Yarger directed the suspect to sit on the second floor breezeway while he went back into the motel room and left the suspect alone. The suspect managed to run away but the officers were able to catch up to him.

According to the department’s warrant service guidelines, officers attempting to conduct a warrant service may not enter and search for violators inside a third party private residence, including homes, apartment and hotel/motel rooms.

When interviewed, both Yarger and Ritchie acknowledge “that there were no exigent circumstances that justified (the) search,” especially since the suspect only seemed to have misdemeanor warrants.

Yarger further acknowledged his actions violated department policy since he failed to contact his supervisor and neglected to conduct a threat assessment before entering the motel. His actions “contributed to improper safety protocol and policy violations,” the memo states.

Yarger’s five-day suspension ends Tuesday and Ritche’s one-day suspension ended this past Saturday.

Yarger has been with the department since 2008. Ritchie joined the department in 2004.