Williamson Co. man accused of pointing rifle at DPS chopper

THORNDALE, Texas (KXAN) — A 39-year-old man is facing charges after troopers say he pointed a rifle at their helicopter.

According to a statement from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety helicopter was flying over a home in Thorndale when Clint Noe came out and pointed a rifle at the chopper.

DPS called for help from deputies who arrived and arrested Noe on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“You point a deadly weapon to any law enforcement entity in Williamson County, our deputies will find you and arrest you,” said Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.