VIDEO: Speeding SUV hits incline, lands on roof of St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS (AP/KXAN) — Authorities say a speeding sport utility vehicle crash landed on the roof of a St. Louis home after hitting an embankment and launching into the air.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the driver was trapped in the SUV when authorities arrived Sunday afternoon. Michael Arras, the St. Louis Fire Department’s deputy chief of special operations, says he has never encountered anything like this before.

Crews carefully extricated the man from the vehicle and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

Homeowner Bruce Redding discovered the SUV on his roof when he returned home from the gym. Redding told KSDK that the intersection where his home sits is a dangerous one. Redding says this isn’t the first time a car has come barreling onto his property. Neighbors say it’s not uncommon for drivers to ignore the stop signs.