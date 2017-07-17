UT athletes help restore playground destroyed by arsonist

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly 100 University of Texas football players provided a helping hand Saturday to bring a school playground back to life.

In late April, a fire destroyed the playscape at Oak Springs Elementary on Webberville Road in east Austin. Authorities say the fire was intentionally set. No one has been arrested in the case.

The Longhorn players volunteered to lay down mulch and paint benches to get the space ready for a new jungle gym.

The fire caused about $95,000 worth of damage. The Austin Parks Foundation awarded Oak Springs a $50,000 community grant, C3 Presents donated $25,000 and 177 donors have given $12,675 to help cover most of the expenses.

Saturday was the first volunteer day to renovate the playground. The Parks Foundation says there will be additional volunteer days later this summer and a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held once the playscape is complete.