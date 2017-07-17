Threatening note found in swing vote senator’s Las Vegas office

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A threatening note was left for Senator Dean Heller after someone broke into his Las Vegas office Saturday morning, according to our sister station KLAS.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms someone made entry into the senator’s offices located at 8930 W. Sunset. Police would not confirm the information about the threatening note.

A spokesperson for the Senator declined to answer questions saying, “we can’t comment on/discuss ongoing investigations.”

Sen. Heller has been in the national spotlight recently because he’s considered a possible swing vote as Republicans try to pass their health care bill.

