The Drop of Doom VR Experience at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

The country’s first-ever drop tower VR attraction is a thrilling, immersive encounter with giant, mutant spiders and makes its debut at Six Flags Fiesta Texas on Friday, July 14th! For a limited time only, guests can experience the Drop of Doom virtual reality attraction FREE with paid park admission. Riders, using Samsung Gear VR powered by Oculus, will become the pilots of a futuristic gunship under attack by mutant spiders. This intense, interactive adventure features:

A high speed virtual vertical ascent up 100 stories, while teetering off the edge of a helicopter;

A 360-degree rotating view high above massive city skyscrapers that are under siege by enormous spiders;

A high-intensity gun battle against a giant arachnid, spewing baby spiders that virtually crawl all over the rider’s body;

A thrilling virtual 100-story fiery plunge straight down between towering skyscrapers; and

The final showdown with a spider the size of a van, teeth-gnashing and in full attack mode.

Fiesta Texas is located at 17000 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX. For more information go to sixflags.com/fiestatexas.

Sponsored by Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.