Texas State Guard on border to go under federal orders

In this April 19, 2011 photo, Texas National Guardsman Cpl. Martinez looks through a pair of binoculars near the Hidalgo International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas. (AP Photo/Delcia Lopez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The federal government will begin funding Texas National guardsmen working on the border as part of Operation Secure Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday.

“The taxpayers of Texas have funded border security, a federal responsibility, for far too long,” said Gov. Abbott. “I am grateful that the federal government and Congressional appropriators are stepping up and dedicating additional resources to provide for the safety and security of all Texans. The state of Texas also extends it gratitude to the men and women of the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety for their continued commitment to securing our border.”

Guardsmen currently supporting the operation will transfer to federal orders in late July.

The deployment of guardsmen as part of Operation Secure Texas in 2014 brought a nearly $12 million a month cost to the state budget. Then Gov. Rick Perry announced the deployment saying “Bottom line it is going to be funded and fully funded,” Perry said. “At some point in time, the federal government will respect its constitutional requirement and reimburse the state.”

The 2014 deployment came as Texas was in the midst of a surge of unaccompanied minors crossing the border. Just a month prior, Perry ordered Troopers from the Department of Public Safety to begin operations along the border. 

A 2016 KXAN Investigation found Troopers were making more arrests for drunk driving than drug smuggling as part of their deployment to the border region.

 

