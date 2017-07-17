TEA reduces workforce in layoff of 39 employees

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Education Agency is reducing the size of its workforce, and a spokesperson confirmed the agency laid off 39 employees Friday.

DeEtta Culbertson, a TEA spokesperson, said the agency is not expecting additional layoffs.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said he found the workforce could be reduced, after he reviewed staffing models from similar agencies in other states, according to a prepared statement sent to TEA employees on July 14.

“That review led to the conclusion that our current staffing model is significantly larger than that of other similar states,” Morath said in the prepared statement. “As a result, we are consolidating some functions within Assessment that are either duplicative or could be more efficiently performed by another position.”

Morath said TEA has posted vacancies in “Standards and Support” and “School Programs” areas, and the staff affected by the layoffs would be able to apply for those internally posted positions.

TEA will eliminate some IT positions and duplicative “State Funding” positions as well, according to the statement.

TEA is a state agency that oversees primary and secondary public education. It provides guidance and resources for schools and students, according to its mission statement.