Suspects in 9 Round Rock, Austin-area car wash burglaries caught

By Published:
Morgan Wilson, left, and Dajuan Bryson (Photos via Round Rock Police Department)
Morgan Wilson, left, and Dajuan Bryson (Photos via Round Rock Police Department)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to nine burglaries of car washes in Round Rock and Austin, as well as the burglary of a moneylender in Round Rock.

At the end of a three-week investigation, detectives caught Morgan Wilson, 25, in Houston on multiple felony warrants. The man who allegedly entered each business was identified as Dajuan Bryson, 29, who was found to already be in custody in the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office jail in Waxahachie on unrelated charges.

The burglaries happened between June 24 and June 27.

Pflugerville police have already charged Wilson and Bryson for the burglaries there and they will potentially face additional felony burglary charges from seven different law enforcement jurisdictions across the state.

Wilson is pending extradition to the Williamson County Jail.

Suspects are alleged to have stolen from the following business:

• June 24, 2017 – Approved Finance Corp — 103 W Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock
• June 24, 2017 – Karma Car Wash — 1701 S I-35, Round Rock
• June 25, 2017 – Mister Car Wash — 2720 S I-35, Round Rock
• June 25, 2017 – Bubble Clean Car Wash — 1617 FM 685, Pflugerville
• June 25, 2017 – Arbor Car Wash — 10401 Jollyville Rd., Austin
• June 26, 2017 – Mister Car Wash — 5721 Burnet Rd., Austin
• June 26, 2017 – Mister Car Wash — 8500 Research Blvd., Austin
• June 27, 2017 – Green Island Car Wash — 12600 Research Blvd., Austin
• June 27, 2017 – Palms Car Wash — 13691 Research Blvd., Austin
• June 27, 2017 – Wash N Roll Express — 15518 N RM 620, Austin

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s