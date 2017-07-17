Suspects in 9 Round Rock, Austin-area car wash burglaries caught

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to nine burglaries of car washes in Round Rock and Austin, as well as the burglary of a moneylender in Round Rock.

At the end of a three-week investigation, detectives caught Morgan Wilson, 25, in Houston on multiple felony warrants. The man who allegedly entered each business was identified as Dajuan Bryson, 29, who was found to already be in custody in the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office jail in Waxahachie on unrelated charges.

The burglaries happened between June 24 and June 27.

Pflugerville police have already charged Wilson and Bryson for the burglaries there and they will potentially face additional felony burglary charges from seven different law enforcement jurisdictions across the state.

Wilson is pending extradition to the Williamson County Jail.

Suspects are alleged to have stolen from the following business:

• June 24, 2017 – Approved Finance Corp — 103 W Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock

• June 24, 2017 – Karma Car Wash — 1701 S I-35, Round Rock

• June 25, 2017 – Mister Car Wash — 2720 S I-35, Round Rock

• June 25, 2017 – Bubble Clean Car Wash — 1617 FM 685, Pflugerville

• June 25, 2017 – Arbor Car Wash — 10401 Jollyville Rd., Austin

• June 26, 2017 – Mister Car Wash — 5721 Burnet Rd., Austin

• June 26, 2017 – Mister Car Wash — 8500 Research Blvd., Austin

• June 27, 2017 – Green Island Car Wash — 12600 Research Blvd., Austin

• June 27, 2017 – Palms Car Wash — 13691 Research Blvd., Austin

• June 27, 2017 – Wash N Roll Express — 15518 N RM 620, Austin