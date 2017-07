Related Coverage With leaks too costly to fix, Mabel Davis Pool closed for 2017 season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Canyon Vista Pool is closed after a Saturday storm-related power outage damaged the pool’s pump.

The city of Austin announced the closure Monday morning saying power had been restored at the pool but that the pump requires additional repair.

The city will send out another alert once the pool reopens.

For more information and to find an alternative pool visit the city of Austin website here.