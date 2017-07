MANOR, Texas (KXAN) –A woman in her 30’s had to be cut from wreckage following a rollover crash Monday morning along US Highway 290 between Manor and Elgin Austin/Travis County EMS reports.

Medics and STAR Flight were called to the scene in the 16500 block of Eastbound Highway 290 just after 6 a.m.

All westbound lanes were closed while STAR Flight was on scene.

STAR Flight rushed the patient to Dell Seton Medical Center with a declared trauma alert.