San Marcos names finalist for next city manager

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The assistant city manager for Austin since 2006 has been named as the finalist for the position of the next San Marcos city manager.

Out of 55 applications from candidates in 21 states, Bert Lumbreras was among the final five who toured the city and interviewed with three separate panels, before being named the lone finalist.

“The City Council, with input from staff and the community, unanimously agreed that Bert Lumbreras is the right person to work side-by-side with council and staff to lead our community,” said Mayor John Thomaides.

Mayor Thomaides says the Council agrees that Lumbreras will bring stability and innovation to the city, from his 35 years of experience in local government.

Lumbreras says he started his government career as an intern with the city of San Marcos while getting his degree in political science from Southwest Texas State University. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to come full circle in my public service career in this leadership role and work with an active and vibrant community, a passionate city council and a talented staff,” he said.

Before joining the City of Austin government, Lumbreras served as assistant city manager of Waco and as city manager in Uvalde, Alamo, Floresville and Dilley.

Contract details will be discussed in an executive session scheduled for Tuesday evening. Once the terms are in place, City Council will confirm Lumbreras’ appointment during a council meeting.

The city’s previous city manager, Jared Miller, resigned in January to serve as city manager in Amarillo. Charles Daniel has served as interim city manager since late March.