Runaway boat throws passengers before heroic officer jumps in to stop it

ORLAND, Indiana (NBC) — A runaway boat runs in circles on an Indiana lake, after 10 people, including one behind the wheel are thrown off.

The 21-foot boat ran amok in lake Gage, at about 30 MPH, after the driver and 9 others were thrown off Sunday.

The boat rammed a dock, then a patrol boat with two conservation officers on board. They weren’t hurt.

That hit slowed the engine, and one of the officers was able to hop aboard and stop the boat.

Four of the people who were thrown were seriously injured. One had a skull fracture and another lost part of an arm.

Investigators say the boat’s driver, 20-year-old Dominique Effinger, was speeding when she cut into a sharp turn, throwing everyone off. She faces a charge of boating while intoxicated causing injury and being a minor in possession of alcohol.