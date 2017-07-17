Quidditch National Tournament in Round Rock on hold as bathroom bill looms

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock is dubbed the “Sports Capital of Texas,” but at least two tournaments are rethinking their visits if the bathroom bill passes during special session.

Senate Bill 6 requires transgender people to use the public bathroom that corresponds to their biological sex, not the sex they identify with. Many Republicans have expressed support for the bathroom bill, but not Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan.

“Our Quidditch National Tournament just got announced recently in Round Rock. And they have let us know that although the announcement has been made to come to Round Rock, they’ve put it on hold to wait and see what happens in the special session,” explains Morgan.

Morgan also says a U.S. national women’s collegiate lacrosse tournament wants to come to Round Rock, but they are also waiting to see if the bill passes.

