Quidditch National Tournament in Round Rock on hold as bathroom bill looms

Silicon Valley Skrewts' Willis Miles IV, right, leads his team to the quaffles at the center of the field during a scrimmage against the University of Ottawa Quidditch team at the Quidditch World Cup in Kissimmee, Fla., Friday, April 12, 2013. Quidditch is a game born within the pages of Harry Potter novels, but in recent years it's become a real-life sport. The game is a co-ed, full contact sport that combines elements of rugby, dodgeball and Olympic handball. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock is dubbed the “Sports Capital of Texas,” but at least two tournaments are rethinking their visits if the bathroom bill passes during special session.

Senate Bill 6 requires transgender people to use the public bathroom that corresponds to their biological sex, not the sex they identify with. Many Republicans have expressed support for the bathroom bill, but not Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan.

“Our Quidditch National Tournament just got announced recently in Round Rock. And they have let us know that although the announcement has been made to come to Round Rock, they’ve put it on hold to wait and see what happens in the special session,” explains Morgan.

Morgan also says a U.S. national women’s collegiate lacrosse tournament wants to come to Round Rock, but they are also waiting to see if the bill passes.

Tonight on KXAN News at 6 p.m., Lauren Kravets speaks to Mayor Morgan, who says if the city keeps losing these types of tournaments, taxpayers will end up paying more.

