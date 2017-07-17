President Trump tries on Stetson hat as part of ‘Made in America’ week

Related Coverage CEO of Round Rock manufacturing company to meet with President Trump

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — On Monday afternoon, heavy-duty construction equipment and even a fire truck was parked outside the White House as part of “Made in America” week at the nation’s capital.

The showcase featured products from all 50 states. Inside the White House, President Donald Trump donned a Stetson cowboy hat to showcase the item made from Texas. Started in Philadelphia, many Stetson hats are now made at the HatCo Factory in Garland.

“We’ve been making hats for 152 years and we are the hat,” said Dustin Noblitt, president of Stetson. “We hope to continue this for years to come.”

During Trump’s speech, he pledged to wipe out unfair trade practices with other nations, despite some Trump family products that are being manufactured overseas.

“For decades Washington has allowed other nations to wipe out millions of American jobs through unfair trade practices. Wait till you see what’s up for you, you are going to be so happy,” said Trump.

The president also is expected to issue a proclamation Wednesday on the importance of making goods in America, and will travel to Virginia on Saturday for the commissioning of the USS Gerald R. Ford, a new aircraft carrier.

With additional reporting by the Associated Press.