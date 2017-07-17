Police chase ends in crash at 290, MoPac service roads

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to Austin-area hospitals following a police chase that ended in a crash near the intersection of the westbound 290 Service Road and Northbound MoPac Service road.

A second person ran from the scene on foot, prompting officers to set up a perimeter but the search was called off when officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Austin Police tell KXAN the suspects’ vehicle crashed into an APD vehicle that was not part of the pursuit.

It’s not immediately clear why police were chasing the suspects.

 

