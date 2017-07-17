NTSB to determine cause of deadly Lockhart balloon crash in October

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — As the one year anniversary of the hot air balloon crash in Lockhart that killed 16 people approaches, the National Transportation Safety Board says it will hold a board meeting to determine the probable cause for the crash in October.

On the morning of July 30, 2016, balloon pilot Alfred “Skip” Nichols lifted into the Central Texas sky with 15 passengers on board while his ground crew with Heart of Texas Balloon Rides kept watch on the ground.

While up in the air, the passengers on board took photos of the beautiful sunrise and shared it on social media. Less than one hour into the flight and about 8 miles from where the balloon took off, the balloon struck high voltage power lines and crashed into a field around 7:42 a.m. The NTSB said it appeared Nichols was preparing to land when he hit the utility lines.

The NTSB will use the board meeting to determine the cause of the crash and issue any safety recommendations to prevent future accidents. A synopsis of the facts and analysis will also be released following the meeting. A full report on the accident will be released several weeks later.

Hot air balloon crash near Lockhart kills 16 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Victim memorial at hot air balloon crash site (KXAN Photo/Justin Hobby) The balloon portion of the hot air balloon being hauled away in a white bag on Monday, Aug. 1, 2016 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey) Victims' family members arriving at the crash site on Monday, Aug. 1, 2016. (KXAN Photo/Justin Hobby) Power lines being inspected by crews at the site of the hot air balloon crash near Lockhart (KXAN Photo) Power lines being inspected by crews at the site of the hot air balloon crash near Lockhart (KXAN Photo) The hot air balloon involved in a deadly crash near Lockhart on July 30, 2016, seen in a November 2014 photo. (Courtesy: Gaylynn Djafarzade) A passerby leaves flowers at the site where a hot air balloon crashed . (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon) Site on Sunday, July 31, 2016 of the hot air balloon crash. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon) Aerial from State Rep. John Cyrier of the balloon. (Courtesy: John Cyrier) National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) "Go Team) leaving Washington, D.C. en route to Austin to investigate the deadly balloon crash. July 31, 2016 (Courtesy: Kerry Sanders/NBC) One of the last photos taken of the hot air balloon before it crashed in a field near Lockhart. July 30, 2016. Sarita Gutierrez says she took the photo around 7:35 a.m., minutes before the crash. (Courtesy: Sarita Gutierrez) Possibly the last photo taken of the hot air balloon that crashed on July 30, 2016 (Courtesy: Erika Gonzales) The scene of a deadly hot air balloon crash west of Lockhart, Texas. July 30, 2016 (Photo via WOAI) The basket of the hot air balloon involved in the deadly crash near Lockhart from a November 2014 photo. Sixteen people were on board at the time of the crash. (Courtesy: Gaylynn Djafarzade) The hot air balloon involved in a deadly crash near Lockhart on July 30, 2016, seen in a November 2014 photo. (Courtesy: Gaylynn Djafarzade) The hot air balloon involved in a deadly crash near Lockhart on July 30, 2016, seen in a November 2014 photo. (Courtesy: Gaylynn Djafarzade) FBI at the scene of a deadly balloon crash near Lockhart, July 30, 2016 (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon) The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) addresses a deadly hot air balloon crash west of Lockhart, July 30, 2016 (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon) Authorities at the scene of a deadly hot air balloon crash west of Lockhart on July 30, 2016 (KXAN Photo) Authorities at the scene of a deadly hot air balloon crash west of Lockhart on July 30, 2016 (KXAN Photo) 16 people were killed after a hot air balloon crashed near Lockhart (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon) An April 2014 photo taken by State Rep. John Cryier of the balloon involved in a deadly crash on July 30, 2016 (Courtesy: State Rep. John Cyrier) charred ground where the hot air balloon crashed. (KXAN Photo)