AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital early Monday morning with what police describe as a possible stab wound.

Officers were called to the intersection of 7th and Red River streets just before 3 a.m. with a report of a fight in progress.

Officers arrived to find one man suffering from a “possible stab wound.” He was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to recover.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.