Killeen police arrest 8 on riot charges after mall fight

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Police have arrested eight people on riot charges after a weekend fight at a Central Texas mall.

A Killeen police statement says four adults and four juveniles were arrested Saturday night following the disturbance at the Killeen Mall.

Cmdr. Alex Gearhart says investigators are trying to determine what sparked the fight involving more than 30 people. Gearhart says there were no significant injuries or property damage.

Gearhart says the dispute began inside the mall and then spilled outside.

Gearhart says seven males and one female face riot charges. She’s also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Killeen is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Austin.