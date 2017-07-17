Kendrex White indicted on murder charge for UT stabbing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Travis County grand jury has indicted Kendrex White, the suspect in the stabbing attack on the University of Austin at Texas campus that killed one student and injured three others, on first-degree murder.

White, 21, has also been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the three students he allegedly injured, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

In June, White was found competent to stand trial by two doctors. His motion to be tested for insanity was denied.

White was charged with murder shortly after the attack. Prosecutors presented the case to the grand jury who decided there was enough evidence to indict, formally charging White with the crime, on July 17.

In a jailhouse interview in May, White said he had no memory of stabbing anyone, which is also what he told police the day of the May 1 stabbing attack. “I have had problems with my mind, but I didn’t think it would be to the point of interaction with someone, lethal interaction,” White, who was a UT junior at the time, said.

His family and attorneys say they were disheartened by the interview, saying White lacked the mental capacity to understand the purpose of the interview.

Police rushed to the 2100 block of Speedway near UT’s Gregory Gym just before 1:50 p.m. the day of the stabbing. White is accused of using a “Bowie-style” hunting knife to stab four male UT students, including freshman Harrison Brown, who died from his injuries.

Brown asked a student to call his mom as he was dying. “She said, ‘Are you Harrison’s mom?’ and you could tell there was something bad going on at the other end,” Lori Brown said in an interview with KXAN’s Alyssa Goard.

“She was coming out of the door — he was holding his hand over his chest and there was blood coming out of his chest. He had held the phone out and said, ‘Call my mom.’”

White’s next scheduled court date is Friday.