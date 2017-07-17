Governor expected to put pressure on House during special session

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In speeches at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are expected to lay out their ideas for an active approach to governing Texas, putting many issues in the hands of the legislature.

Tuesday, lawmakers will begin a special session in Austin and 20 key issues that conservative voters want are on the call. A lot of focus Monday was on how to convince House Speaker Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, to support their measures.

Speaker Straus has been the most effective detractor to ideas that would require Texans to use the bathroom set out in their birth certificate and a limit to local property tax growth critics say is an assault on “local control.”

Over the weekend, Speaker Straus sent a newsletter to his voters laying out the three things he will look at while taking up the special session items. They are: does the idea promote private sector growth, protect vulnerable Texans, and does it grow government.

KXAN’s Phil Prazan will update this story as we learn more from the governor and have have his full story on KXAN at 5 p.m.