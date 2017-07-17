Driver failed to yield in deadly crash on SH 71 in Del Valle

Related Coverage Man dead, woman critically injured in SH 71 crash near Del Valle

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman who failed to yield to the right-of-way at an intersection on State Highway 71 in Del Valle caused a deadly crash Friday afternoon, authorities say.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on SH 71 near Albert Brown Drive. Authorities say a 25-year-old man driving a Dodge Ram was going westbound on SH 71 but when he approached the intersection, the driver of a Chevy Malibu, Phyllis Perales, 79, failed to yield at the crossing.

The report indicates the pickup truck driver tried to avoid Perales’ car but he couldn’t and t-boned her car. Perales’ passenger, Mitchell Perales, 56, died at the scene. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

On KXAN News on the CW Austin at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., Alyssa Goard talks to some residents who say this stretch of the highway in Del Valle could be made safer.