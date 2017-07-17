Dog put down after attacking 7-year-old Manor boy

Related Coverage Dog attacks Manor 7-year-old as camera is rolling

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The dog in an unprovoked attack of a 7-year-old boy in Manor on July 3 has been humanely put down by a veterinarian, police said Monday.

The Manor Police Department says they euthanized the dog on July 14 in the interest of public safety, after learning that in 2014 the dog bit another child in Travis County. Police say the owner of the dog also requested the animal be put down.

Manor police are not pursuing felony criminal charges against the owner at this time, but the four citations — for having an unregistered dog, an unprovoked attack, no proof of rabies vaccination and having an animal at large — will stand.

Brison Aldrige was attacked by the dog, described by police as a pit bull mix, on Callan Court just after 8 p.m. Surveillance video showed the dog chase the boy down before neighbors surrounded them and came to the boy’s aid. The child had bites to his left and right upper thigh, as well as the left side of his back.

“Oh it was terrifying, a neighbor child comes up to you and says Brison is being attacked by a dog — and I mean there are so many things that go through your mind,” his mother, Shauna Aldridge, told KXAN.

Police said Monday that, after talking with the boy’s mother, they learned he is recovering well.

Sgt. Craig Struble with Manor police said the attack is one of the most extreme biting cases their department has seen.