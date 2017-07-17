Damaged statue atop Waco courthouse removed from dome

WACO, Texas (AP) — A statue of Themis, the Greek goddess of divine law, has been removed from the top of the McLennan County Courthouse dome 115 years after it was placed there.

Crews removed the almost three-ton zinc statue Saturday, three years after it lost to a 65-mph wind the arm that held the scales of justice.

The statue is being trucked to Alabama where a duplicate will be fashioned in aluminum, complete with the lost arm and scales. County officials hope the replacement to be back on its dome-top perch in three to four months.

State District Judge Matt Johnson said he hopes the maimed original will be returned and displayed publicly, not locked away in a warehouse.