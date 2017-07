DALLAS (KXAN) — Running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a physical altercation with a bouncer at Clutch bar in Dallas over the weekend, CBS Sports’ Mike Fischer reports.

EXCLUSIVE: Sources Allege @DallasCowboys Star #EzekielElliott Involved In Late-Night Altercation At Clutch Bar. Full Report Coming pic.twitter.com/G6viRQhcqN — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) July 17, 2017

A second Dallas-area journalist, John Machota, also confirmed the news.

Source confirms @fishsports report that Ezekiel Elliott was involved in an altercation last night at Clutch bar in Dallas — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 17, 2017

Dallas police say no arrests were made in connection with the incident.

Elliott is already facing possible NFL disciplinary action stemming from domestic violence allegations.