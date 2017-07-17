Can you identify these southeast Austin robbery suspects?

KXAN News Published: Updated:
Police say these men robbed a man using a sawed-off shotgun. (Photo provided by Austin police Department.)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Do you recognize the men in these photos? Austin police say the pair are suspects in a robbery where a shot rang out on Saturday, July 2.

Police say the Hispanic suspects shoplifted from the Family Dollar Store in the 5300 block of Nuckols Crossing, at East Stassney Lane. Then, the duo used a sawed-off shotgun to rob a man sitting nearby in his car. The men demanded his money and fired a single shot into the air.

The suspects are both described as being in their 20s.

If you have information, please contact  APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

Robbery Suspects

