BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A brush fire Monday morning in Tahitian Village has Bastrop County emergency management officials asking the public to steer clear of the area.

At around 11:10 a.m., the Office of Emergency Management tweeted that the fire was out.

Firefighters said they had a good perimeter set up around the fire, which was burning near 155 Akaloa Drive, according to tweets from emergency management.

Tahitian Village lost close to 300 homes in the 2011 Bastrop County Complex fire.

Crews have good knockdown around the perimeter. Please stay clear of this area of Tahitian Village. pic.twitter.com/a7vexpjJ4O — BastropCntyTexas OEM (@BastropCntyOEM) July 17, 2017