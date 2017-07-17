Austin lands nonstop Amsterdam flights for SXSW

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Delta Air Lines is adding new nonstop flights between Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The flights are scheduled to coincide with South by Southwest; March, 8, 9, 14 and 18, 2018.

Delta will make the trips using Boeing 767-300 aircraft with 225 seats, enabling almost 1,000 fans to fly nonstop to attend the SXSW festival.

“Events like the SXSW always attract thousands of international visitors so it’s important for Delta to meet the demands of our customers by offering special flights to these events,” said Dwight James, Delta’s senior vice president, Transatlantic. “This is one benefit of both our large fleet and partnership with KLM – we can schedule services across our network as demand dictates, whether that’s a summer seasonal service or these flights to Austin.”

Jim Smith, executive director of ABIA said, “Delta’s AUS-AMS flights will make it even easier for global customers to experience SXSW, which last year saw 400,000+ attendees at this convergence of music, interactive, and film industries.”