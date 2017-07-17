Austin lands nonstop Amsterdam flights for SXSW

By Published:
NEW YORK - JULY 22: Delta Airlines planes sit at Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy Airport July 22, 2014 in New York City. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has halted all flights from the U.S. to Tel Aviv, Israel following a rocket attack near Ben Gurion International Airport. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - JULY 22: Delta Airlines planes sit at Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy Airport July 22, 2014 in New York City. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has halted all flights from the U.S. to Tel Aviv, Israel following a rocket attack near Ben Gurion International Airport. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Delta Air Lines is adding new nonstop flights between Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The flights are scheduled to coincide with South by Southwest; March, 8, 9, 14 and 18, 2018.

Delta will make the trips using Boeing 767-300 aircraft with 225 seats, enabling almost 1,000 fans to fly nonstop to attend the SXSW festival.

“Events like the SXSW always attract thousands of international visitors so it’s important for Delta to meet the demands of our customers by offering special flights to these events,” said Dwight James, Delta’s senior vice president, Transatlantic. “This is one benefit of both our large fleet and partnership with KLM – we can schedule services across our network as demand dictates, whether that’s a summer seasonal service or these flights to Austin.”

Jim Smith, executive director of ABIA said, “Delta’s AUS-AMS flights will make it even easier for global customers to experience SXSW, which last year saw 400,000+ attendees at this convergence of music, interactive, and film industries.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s