America’s oldest living veteran gets major home improvements

Richard Overton, 111, sits on the porch of the house where he has lived since 1948. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — America’s oldest living veteran and Austin’s own Richard Overton is receiving major home repairs thanks to Meals on Wheels Central Texas and the Home Depot Foundation.

Mr. Overton, 111, has lived at the same house on Hamilton Avenue since 1948 and takes pride in living independently. The home repairs and modernization will allow him to continue living there.

The repairs range from replacing the electrical service main panel and replacing the home’s original wiring. Mr. Overton, a veteran of World War II, will also receive central air and heat as part of the upgrades. His bathroom will also be remodeled to accommodate a roll-in shower among other upgrades.

The work will take approximately two weeks and accommodations are being provided for Mr. Overton until the work is complete.

