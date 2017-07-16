Woman who lost boyfriend, pregnancy to drunk driver speaks out

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Estefania Soto, 26, has spent her days in various hospital rooms since the crash on June 10. She and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Raul Diaz, Jr., were on a motorcycle on FM 973 in Travis County when they were hit head-on by a truck traveling in the wrong direction.

The crash killed Diaz and resulted in the premature birth of their child, Soto was only six months pregnant. That baby was delivered through a C-section after the crash and passed away shortly after.

Soto has had 15 surgeries over the past month including a leg amputation. Sunday she was finally well enough to speak with KXAN about the loss she’s had to deal with.

She wants to spread awareness about the devastation drunk driving can cause.

“I feel like this shouldn’t have happened, nobody should be drinking and driving or driving drunk, it’s ridiculous,” Soto said. “If you’re that drunk that you can’t drive, you’re not just putting yourself at risk, you could take everything from a person, just like [the driver] did to me.”

“All of this could have been prevented if somebody else drove or if [the driver] waited until he wasn’t drunk, Raul would still be here and I would still have my daughter,” Soto said.

Soto will be recovering for months to come in the hospital, and worries about how she will care for her 5-year-old son Mason while she is unable to work. You can find a GoFundMe page for Estefania and her family here.