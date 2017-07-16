Woman falls 20 feet in Barton Creek Greenbelt, rescue underway

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency crews are rescuing a woman in her 20s after she fell about 20 feet in the Barton Creek Greenbelt Sunday afternoon, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened after 3 p.m. in the Twin Falls area of the greenbelt, and medics were preparing to get her out using a “big wheel.” That’s essentially a giant wheelbarrow.

Austin-Travis County EMS said she suffered traumatic injuries.

Another rescue happened at about the same time in the same area, and medics said they were able to walk a woman in her 30s out of the greenbelt. She was treated and transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

KXAN has a crew on the way. This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.

