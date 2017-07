Austin (KXAN)– Austin Police officers are at the scene of a 8 car crash involving 18 people at the 3500 block of IH-35 north. Austin Emergency Medical Services says of the 18 people involved int he crash, 5 are injured and are being transported to the hospital. 2 of those people have potentially serious injuries. The lower deck southbound of IH-35 is closed while officers clear the scene.

