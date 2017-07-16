Investigators looking into cause of NW Austin house fire

KXAN News Published:
Fire crews battle a house fire in the 9600 block of Petite Cove I in northwest Austin on Sunday, July, 16, 2017. (Austin Fire Department)
Fire crews battle a house fire in the 9600 block of Petite Cove I in northwest Austin on Sunday, July, 16, 2017. (Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin fire crews are trying to figure out what started a house fire in northwest Austin.

It started at about 11 a.m. in the 9600 block of Petite Cove I near Spicewood Springs Road.

The Austin Fire Department said when they got there, they could see heavy flames coming from a two-story house.

Crews faced some problems, including low water pressure and a broken water hydrant, but were able to stop the fire from spreading to other homes.

The Red Cross is helping the homeowner.

A cause hasn’t been released.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s