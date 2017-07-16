Investigators looking into cause of NW Austin house fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin fire crews are trying to figure out what started a house fire in northwest Austin.

It started at about 11 a.m. in the 9600 block of Petite Cove I near Spicewood Springs Road.

The Austin Fire Department said when they got there, they could see heavy flames coming from a two-story house.

Crews faced some problems, including low water pressure and a broken water hydrant, but were able to stop the fire from spreading to other homes.

The Red Cross is helping the homeowner.

A cause hasn’t been released.