Driver, passenger die in fiery crash when 18-wheeler hits tree near Lockhart

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A driver and passenger died when the 18-wheeler they were in ran off the road, struck a tree and caught on fire in Caldwell County Sunday afternoon, said the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It happened a little after 3 p.m. on FM 2001 between SH 130 and County View Road just northwest of Lockhart. No other vehicles were involved, DPS said.

That stretch of FM 2001 remained closed as of 4:30 p.m. while investigators inspected the scene. The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management advised motorists to find alternate routes until it reopens.