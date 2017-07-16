Driver, passenger die in fiery crash when 18-wheeler hits tree near Lockhart

By Published:
FILE - DPS State Trooper (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - DPS State Trooper (KXAN File Photo)

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A driver and passenger died when the 18-wheeler they were in ran off the road, struck a tree and caught on fire in Caldwell County Sunday afternoon, said the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It happened a little after 3 p.m. on FM 2001 between SH 130 and County View Road just northwest of Lockhart. No other vehicles were involved, DPS said.

That stretch of FM 2001 remained closed as of 4:30 p.m. while investigators inspected the scene. The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management advised motorists to find alternate routes until it reopens.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s