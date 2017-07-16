D’onta Foreman arrested on UT Campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas running back D’onta Foreman was arrested and charged with marijuana possession and an unlawful carrying of a weapon early Sunday morning on the University of Texas campus.

According to a statement from University of Texas police, officers responded to a report of the smell of marijuana coming from three cars outside of the San Jacinto Hall dormitory.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered marijuana in each of the cars. Six other males were arrested for marijuana possession. They are not believed to have an affiliation with the University of Texas.

Foreman was released on bond Sunday afternoon. Houston-based lawyer Chip B. Lewis released this statement to KXAN on behalf of Foreman:

“D’onta was arrested by the University of Texas police department earlier today. He had traveled to Austin to visit friends. As he was leaving their residence, he was approached by police. Prior to a search of his vehicle, D’onta alerted the officer that he had a handgun inside of his vehicle. This legal handgun was recently purchased by D’onta and registered to his name. The handgun was properly secured inside his vehicle as required by Texas law. A passenger in D’onta’s vehicle was in possession of marijuana. D’onta did not use or possess the marijuana. Upon making his bond, he will submit to urinalysis and confirm he has not used marijuana.

D’onta appreciates the professionalism of the officers involved in his arrest and booking into the Travis County jail. We are confident this matter will be resolved justly once the state of Texas applies the applicable law to the facts.”

In his junior season at Texas, Foreman rushed for 2,028 yards and won the 2016 Doak Walker Award. Foreman was drafted by the Houston Texans in the 3rd round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Texans released this statement via Twitter: “We are aware of the situation involving D’Onta Foreman, and we are gathering more information.”