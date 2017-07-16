60th Anniversary of The Cricket’s “Peggy Sue

LUBBOCK, TX – This year marks the 60th anniversary of one of Buddy Holly and The Cricket’s most iconic hits, “Peggy Sue.” Lubbock native, Peggy Sue Gerron said she first met Holly in Lubbock High when he bumped into her as she was entering the band hall.

“The door jerked open and Buddy knocked me down and my stuff went everywhere, I didn’t have a clue who he was,” Gerron said. “He said ‘Gee, I’m so sorry I don’t have time to pick you up but you sure are pretty.”

It was shortly after that encounter she went on a double date with Cricket’s drummer, Jerry Allison and Holly. The song “Peggy Sue” was written by the band in Clovis, New Mexico and Allison asked if they could dedicate it to Peggy Sue.

“In every possible way my life changed, and the best part of the whole thing is all the people I met and the experiences I’ve had,” Gerron said.

The first time she heard the song was in Sacramento, California and she said it was a complete shock to her, but the energy in the room was undeniable.

“The Crickets appeared and they played ‘That will be the day’ and Buddy said: ‘We have a new record, and it’s a special kind of show tonight and the name of it is Peggy Sue,'” Gerron said.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary, she is hosting the Peggy Sue’s Dance Party Live event on July 28th and 29th at The Clarion Hotel & Conference Center. The event is from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. It will be $45 per person for dinner, a two hour show, and dance.

For tickets call: (888)-407-3363 or email: peggysuedanceparty@gmail.com