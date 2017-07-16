1951 World Series little leaguers from Austin reminisce

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An historic team met up at the North Austin Lions Club on Sunday to look back at their glory days.

In 1951, the Austin little league team was not only the first from the city to make it to the World Series, it’s still the only one to have done so.

The remaining players met to talk about the experience at the Austin History Center.

This program is all part of an exhibit at the David Earl Holt Photo Gallery, called “Play Ball! Austin and the Great American Pastime.”

“It’s fun to look back at how Austinites used to spend their spare time. What kind of recreation they enjoyed,” said manager Mike Miller with the Austin History Center. “And looking back, that is the only team [from Austin] to make it to the World Series. What was special about that team? Why was it them and not the 1952 team?”

You can check out the exhibit now through Aug. 13th.