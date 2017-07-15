Pflugerville tire shop catches fire again

Fire crews at the scene of a second fire in as many weeks at GCR Tires and Service in Pflugerville on Saturday, July 15, 2017. (Austin Fire Department)
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — For the second time in just as many weeks, a tire shop in Pflugerville caught fire Saturday afternoon.

At about 2:53 p.m., firefighters from the Pflugerville and Austin fire departments responded to GCR Tires and Service in the 2900 block of West Pecan Street in Pflugerville.

Photos and a video posted by the Austin Fire Department on Twitter did not show any visible smoke or flames.

In the previous fire on July 6, black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky for miles. Nearby homes were evacuated during that fire as a precautionary measure.

There’s no word yet what caused today’s fire or if it’s related to the one a few weeks ago.

