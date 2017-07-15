Motorcycle crash shuts down SH 130, man has serious injuries

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man has serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on SH 130 Saturday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash near Elroy Road, just south of Austin Bergstrom International Airport, around 12:20 p.m. EMS reports a man in his 40s was taken to St. David’s South Austin Hospital.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirms SH 130 is shut down near Elroy Road, and traffic is being diverted at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.