Man injured in 30-foot fall over rocks at Hippie Hollow

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) – A man fell about 30 feet at Hippie Hollow Park on the east shore of Lake Travis on Saturday afternoon, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

The call came into ATC EMS around 2:47 p.m. when it was reported that he had fallen down rocks along the shore of the lake.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office picked him up in one of their lake patrol boats and took him to Mansfield Dam Park.

Medics met them there and transported him to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.