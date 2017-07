LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander ISD is hosting a job fair Saturday for those interested in learning more about vacant positions within the school district.

The district says it is hiring staff at various campuses in positions including custodial, transportation, food services and maintenance. A full list of openings can be found here.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cedar Park Recreation Center, located at 1435 Main St., Cedar Park.