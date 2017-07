AUSTIN (KXAN) — With triple-digit temperatures in the forecast, a lot of us will be reaching for our water bottles, but sometimes it’s hard to know how much water you should drink, and when.

Trent Crum, a cardiopulmonary rehab nurse at St. David’s Medical Center, joined KXAN’s Gigi Barnett in studio Saturday to help untangle some of the confusion around staying hydrated.