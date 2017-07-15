High schooler hosts emergency services for Public Safety Day

Local first responders took part in Public Safety Day on July 15, 2017, giving the public an inside look into their emergency vehicles. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
Local first responders took part in Public Safety Day on July 15, 2017, giving the public an inside look into their emergency vehicles. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders with Austin’s police, fire and emergency services gave the public a look inside their emergency vehicles Saturday as part of Public Safety Day.

The event was hosted by Westlake High School student and member of the Texas Youth Preparedness Council, Nolan Screen. He said he wanted to give the public an opportunity to meet and get to know their local first responders, “while having a fun time.”

The Texas Youth Preparedness Council has 25 members from high schools across the state. The group focuses on promoting safety and emergency preparedness throughout Texas and in local communities.

The Austin Police Department, APD SWAT Team, Austin Fire Department, Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Police Communication Division all had representatives at the event.

 

