Funeral held for father, daughter who died after Temple boating crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KXAN) — Friends and family said goodbye during a funeral service Saturday for a father and daughter who died following a boating crash June 23 at Temple Lake Park.

A boat backed over four-year-old Kaitlyn Oliver while she was swimming in Lake Belton.

Her father, Patrick, swam over to save her, but it was too late.

Patrick lost both of his legs in the attempt to save his daughter, and he died from his injuries days later on July 6.

Jason Stuart Bernal is facing two counts of negligent homicide.

He is being held on two bonds set at $75,000 each.