Burn ban citations issued in Caldwell County wildfire

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Multiple agencies battled a 10.2-acre wildfire in Caldwell County early Saturday, said Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management Chief Martin Ritchey.

Fire crews responded to the fire just before noon in the 3000 block of Homannville Trail east of SH 130 and north of Lockhart. It took them about 30 minutes to contain and extinguish the fire.

Investigators determined that the wildfire was caused by burning construction debris, found to be in violation of the current burn ban. Citations were issued to the people responsible, said Ritchey.

Caldwell County OEM wants to remind residents that although storms rolled through Central Texas Saturday, the burn ban remains in effect, he said.

What fire agencies refer to as one-hour fuels, such as grasses and brush, will likely dry out before the sun comes out on Sunday, creating hazardous conditions once again.

Responding agencies included Chisholm Trail Fire and Rescue, Dale Volunteer Fire Department, Maxwell Community Fire Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the Caldwell County OEM.