Abbott supporters aimed to knock on 10,000 doors Saturday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shakes hands with residents of a home after knocking on their door on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in McAllen, Texas. (Photo: Texans for Greg Abbott)
McALLEN, Texas (KXAN) — Fresh off announcing he will seek a second term in office, Governor Greg Abbott visited McAllen Saturday to kick off some door-to-door campaigning.

He and his wife took part in a Super Saturday Block Walk. Volunteers were expected to knock on 10,000 doors across the state to raise awareness for his re-election campaign.

Election Day will be in November 2018.

Governor Abbott has a campaign war chest of nearly $40 million, virtually ensuring he can outspend any other Texas politician.

So far, Democrats have not announced a challenger in the gubernatorial race.

