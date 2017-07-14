US 183 closed at MLK due to bridge safety concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All lanes of US 183 are closed at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard due to concerns about the stability of a railing on the old MLK bridge.

APD says the lanes will be closed indefinitely.

Concerns about stability of railing on old MLK bridge over 183. Contractor wants to ensure it is safe before letting traffic back underneath — 183 South (@183South) July 14, 2017

Traffic is being routed onto the service road in both directions. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

The contractor, Colorado River Construction, was working to demolish the old MLK bridge when workers determined the railing could become a safety issue. So, the crews called in APD to help divert traffic while they assess the railing.