Top 5 videos of the week on KXAN.com

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The video shows a man, who appears to be Austinite Bakari Henderson running on the sidewalk and then into the street on a Greek island.

As he’s running, several men tackle him and push him into a parked car. Over the next 10-20 seconds, numerous men punch and kick him while he is on the ground.

The video of the moments before the attack is one of the most watched video on KXAN.com this week, as viewers paid close attention to the case of an American attacked by a violent mob, triggered possibly by something as simple as asking for a selfie.

