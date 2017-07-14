Thousands of pounds of live eels strewn across Oregon highway

Eels spill in Oregaon. (NBC News)

DEPOE BAY, Ore. (AP/KXAN) — A truck carrying eels overturned on an Oregon highway, damaging cars while turning the road into a slimy mess.

Authorities say the driver failed to stop when advised by a highway worker and when he slammed on the brakes, 7,500 pounds of live eels fell out of the truck.

The cars and roadway were covered with the slippery and slimy creatures known as hagfish. The gooey, slimy stuff on the cars? That’s what they secrete when stressed.

State police posted a video of workers using a bulldozer to clear the eels from Highway 101. Police say people in one of the other five vehicles involved suffered minor injuries.

